What is BS VI Stage 2?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set guidelines for air quality standards that aim to protect public health. The guidelines recommend that the annual average concentration of particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air should be no more than 10 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) and that the daily average should not exceed 25 µg/m3. Similarly, the guidelines recommend that the annual average concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the air should not exceed 40 µg/m3.
Exposure to high levels of pollution can have various adverse health effects, including respiratory problems, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. In addition, pollution can also have harmful effects on the environment, including climate change, acid rain, and damage to ecosystems.
A car typically produces about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per year.
A typical two-wheeler in India produces about 0.2 to 0.3 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year.
A diesel-powered truck can emit up to 10 times more NOx and 15 times more particulate matter than a car.
Therefore, it is important to minimize pollution levels as much as possible and comply with the emission norms and standards set by regulatory authorities to protect public health and the environment.
Emission norms in India are a set of regulations that specify the maximum permissible levels of pollutants that can be emitted by vehicles and industries. These norms are implemented by the government to reduce air pollution caused by the release of harmful gases and particulate matter into the atmosphere.
In India, the emission norms for vehicles are known as Bharat Stage (BS) norms, which are based on European emission standards. The BS norms are progressively more stringent, with each stage setting lower limits on the emissions of pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and hydrocarbons.
Similarly, industries in India are required to comply with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), which specify the permissible levels of pollutants in the ambient air. These standards are based on the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and cover pollutants such as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter.
Here are the different stages in the BS norms in India
Bharat Stage I: BS I norms were first introduced in India in the year 2000, and they applied to all new cars and commercial vehicles.
Bharat Stage II: BS II norms were introduced in 2005 and applied to all new cars and commercial vehicles.
Bharat Stage III: BS III norms were introduced in 2010, and they applied to all new cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.
Bharat Stage IV: BS IV norms were introduced in 2017 and applied to all new cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.
Bharat Stage V: BS V norms were proposed but were skipped, and the country directly moved to BS VI norms.
Bharat Stage VI: BS VI norms were implemented from April 1, 2020.
Bharat Stage VI Stage 2: BS VI Stage 2 emission norms, also known as Bharat Stage 6.2 (BS 6.2), are the latest set of regulations for vehicular emissions in India. These norms are being implemented in the country from April 1, 2023, and are aimed at reducing the pollution caused by vehicles by setting stricter emission standards.
Here are some key details about BS 6.2 emission norms
Emission Limits: BS 6.2 sets the limit for emissions of pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM), and ammonia (NH3). The emission limits for these pollutants are significantly lower than the previous BS 6 norms, and they vary based on the type of vehicle and engine capacity.
Fuel Quality: BS 6.2 also requires the use of cleaner fuels, such as petrol with a sulphur content of no more than 10 parts per million (ppm) and diesel with a sulphur content of no more than 50 ppm. The use of cleaner fuels is necessary to ensure that vehicles can meet the new emission standards.
On-Board Diagnostics: Vehicles complying with the BS 6.2 norms must also have on-board diagnostic (OBD) systems that can detect and report any malfunctions or problems with the emission control systems. This will help ensure that vehicles continue to meet emission standards throughout their lifespan.
Testing Procedures: To ensure compliance with BS 6.2 norms, all new vehicles must undergo emissions testing at certified testing centres. The testing procedures are more stringent than those used for previous emission standards, and they include both laboratory and on-road testing.
Penalties: Manufacturers and vehicle owners who fail to comply with BS 6.2 norms are subject to penalties and fines. These penalties can include hefty fines, vehicle impoundment, and even imprisonment for repeat offenders.
Chemicals are typically checked during BS testing?
Carbon Monoxide (CO): CO is a toxic gas that is produced by the incomplete combustion of fuel in the engine. It can cause headaches, nausea, and even death in high concentrations.
Hydrocarbons (HC): HC is unburned fuel molecules that are released into the atmosphere. They are a major contributor to smog and can cause respiratory problems.
Nitrogen Oxides (NOx): NOx is a group of highly reactive gases that are produced during high-temperature combustion. They are a major contributor to acid rain and smog and can cause respiratory problems.
Particulate Matter (PM): PM is a mixture of tiny particles that are released into the atmosphere during combustion. They can cause respiratory problems and have been linked to heart disease and cancer.
Ammonia (NH3): NH3 is a colourless gas that is produced by the catalytic converter in the exhaust system of some vehicles. It is a by-product of the reduction of NOx emissions and can contribute to acid rain.
During BS testing, the emissions of these chemicals are measured and compared to the permissible limits set by the emission standards. If the vehicle’s emissions exceed these limits, it fails the test and is required to undergo repairs or upgrades to meet the standards.
Overall, BS 6.2 emission norms represent a significant step forward in India’s efforts to reduce vehicular pollution. They are among the strictest emission standards in the world and are expected to help improve the air quality in India’s cities and towns.