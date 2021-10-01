XUV 700 - Engineering Marvel from Mahindra

The rear portion looks better with some sharp edges. The tail lamps also look sharp and give a premium feel. The placement of the new logo and reverse camera look like an aftermarket fitment. While looking at the entire tailgate, it is made of plastic to accommodate sharp lines. Also by using high strength plastics in many areas the XUV700 is lighter by 160kgs which translates for better fuel efficiency.

The boot has enough space for a small overnight journey with all three rows in use, and if you need more luggage space, you can drop one of these seats down the back end more. If you are looking for more luggage space then you can go for the five-seat variant.

Let’s get into the house now. House? Yes, I have a reason for that. We always look for a spacious house for comfortable living and now cars are said to be the second home and the XUV700 offers ample space for all the passengers. This car will be marketed as a seven seater so first we stepped into the third row and this isn’t really bad. The space that was offered in the third row is enough to accommodate a normal person who is around 5.5 inches and more than enough for kids. Getting in and out is also pretty easy and you’ve got enough foot room to sit comfortably. The third row also gets independent control switches for air-condition, one charging socket, cup holders and a big glass area for greater viewing.

Since the car is wider it is very comfortable to accommodate three people in the second row. The front seat can be adjusted from the second row and even with a taller passenger in the front, you can get plenty of knee room. The window lines are low and have a good glass area. So it feels like an airy cabin. With the supportive and comfortable seats and flat floor the long distance travels are going to be very comfortable.