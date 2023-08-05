Tata Ace EV Launch: Electrifying Deliveries!

Tata Motors launched the Ace EV, an electric commercial vehicle with a range of 154 km on a single charge.

The company launched the Ace brand almost 17 years ago and it is one of the most popular small commercial vehicles in India. It is the preferred choice for e-commerce shipping and has a penetration of over 70%.

Keeping in mind the needs, the company has been updating the Ace over time. Now, to catch up with the trend of electric vehicles, it has launched the Ace EV to bring about the revolution that the Ace had achieved.