Tata Ace EV Launch: Electrifying Deliveries!

Tata Motors launched the Ace EV, an electric commercial vehicle with a range of 154 km on a single charge.
The company launched the Ace brand almost 17 years ago and it is one of the most popular small commercial vehicles in India. It is the preferred choice for e-commerce shipping and has a penetration of over 70%.
Keeping in mind the needs, the company has been updating the Ace over time. Now, to catch up with the trend of electric vehicles, it has launched the Ace EV to bring about the revolution that the Ace had achieved.
The Tata Ace EV uses Tata Motors' EVOGEN powertrain, which has a certified range of 154 km.
It houses a 21.3 kWh Lithium-Ion Phosphate (LEP) battery pack with an IP67 rating. This makes this commercial vehicle water and dust resistant.
Power is supplied to an AC induction motor that generates 36bhp of peak power and 130Nm of peak torque.
The gross vehicle weight of the Tata Ace EV is 1,840 kg and it can carry a payload of 600 kg.
The gradeability is 22%, which should be sufficient for most climbs.
The vehicle supports a regular and fast charging system. The EV can be charged in a home environment via a standard 15A socket. When using a normal charger, 20% to 100% charge can be achieved in 6 to 7 hours. While the Tata Ace EV can be charged from 10% to 80% in 105 minutes, with a fast charger.
The new model is claimed to offer safe handling in all weather conditions with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system.
Regenerative braking recharges the battery during braking. It also recharges the battery when coasting and descending downhill.
The EV gets a aero deflector that helps improve range by reducing drag. It also gets a 7-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, tyre pressure monitoring system and rear parking camera.
The company claims that the Tata Ace EV has cargo space of 208 cubic feet or 3332.16 kg/cubic meter. Its payload capacity is up to 600 kg. It has a 22% grade capability which allows easy climbing under fully loaded conditions.
Tata Ace EV is expected to be priced around INR 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the price of the standard Tata Ace starts at INR 4 lakh and goes up to INR 5.5 lakh.
Tata stated that it has received 39,000 bookings for the new Tata Ace EV. The company has also signed an MoU with various e-commerce and logistics companies like Flipkart, under which Electric Ace will be used in their respective fleets.
Tata Sons and Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, “E-mobility is an idea whose time has come. At Tata Motors, we are moving with speed and scale to lead this change – in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover. I am delighted today that with the launch of the Ace EV, we are entering a new era of e-cargo mobility. Tata Ace is India’s most successful commercial vehicle ever. It has revolutionized transportation and created millions of successful entrepreneurs over the years. It will further build on this legacy by providing a technologically advanced, clean and smart mobility solution. I am excited about the electrification of commercial vehicles"
Tata Motors is also setting up a dedicated EV Support Centre to maximize fleet uptime. There is also the implementation of Tata Fleet Edge - the optimal fleet management solution enabling the EV ecosystem of relevant Tata group companies.