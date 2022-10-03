1540 km. 102 hours. Pedal Power!

Humans aren’t the strongest of animals on the planet, neither are we the fastest. We don’t excel in any form of physical activity vis-à-vis the animal kingdom, except one. Endurance…

Humans have an innate talent to endure for longer than most other creatures roaming planet earth. And by endurance, we have conquered. Which is why even in this modern age, we still are fascinated with endurance sports. Even for us motorists. We have multi-day rallies, 24-hour endurance races, and for motorcyclists we have the Iron Butt Challenges. All focussing on our capabilities to endure.

This story of endurance is not powered by a machine. On the contrary, it is a machine powered by a human. Meet Arun Kumarasamy from Chennai, who recently rode the mammoth London-Edinburgh-London ride in the United Kingdom. He rode the 1540 km distance in an incredibly fast 102 hours and 25 minutes. The time includes breaks and breakdowns! In doing so, he became the fastest Indian to finish this gruelling ride. A ride which sees participation from around the world.