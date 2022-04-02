20 Tips for Long Distance Driving

Share the driving load

If there are multiple drivers on your journey. Give each other a turn to drive. Everyone gets to enjoy the drive that way and nobody gets tired.

If you are planning to head to the hills, then the best driver in the group, should drive in the hills. The less experienced drives can gain miles on the open highways.

Enjoy the scenery

Don’t be in a hurry to get to your destination. Else you miss out on the beauty on offer along the route. Enjoy the scenery and if needed, find places of interest which are enroute or with minor detours.

Drive consistently

Pace yourself. Drive at a consistent pace which doesn’t let you tire easily. If you keep accelerating and braking hard, both you and your machine will reach fatigue levels faster. Have both machine and human empathy.

Keep the phone away

Phones are now an integral part of everyday life. Nonetheless, put it away while driving or ask one of your co-passengers to attend your calls. Phones more often than not are responsible for road incidents.

If you are driving alone, then have somebody back home for tracking you. Give them a call or drop a message every time you halt, so that they can keep progress of your journey. And if any unfavourable events take place, there will be someone expecting a call from you and will press the panic button.