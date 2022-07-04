2022 ALL NEW Hyundai Venue

While looking at the car Hyundai has retained all the bold character that is required for an SUV. While looking at the front design of the new Venue, the large cascading chrome-lined grille is now replaced with the dark chrome grille with its multiple layered cells on the front which looks similar to other Hyundai SUVs. The bumper also gets a refreshed design too and the Venue now gets fully LED projector headlights and a faux skid plate.

The side profile looks similar with a solid and full volume wheel arch and strong character line. The change to the sides is the redesigned alloy wheels and the ORVMs get welcome and auto-folding functions along with the puddle lamps underneath. The rear end features a more squarish tailgate and redesigned LED tail lamps with a connecting light bar. Tail-lamp clusters get a complete change. From a boxy, rectangular design, they are now staggered across layers. The rear bumper has also gone for a complete make-over with new rectangular black inserts, sleeker reversing lights, reflectors and a restyled skid plate. With these exterior changes, the new Venue now looks more young and sporty than the first-gen, especially the elegant rear design.