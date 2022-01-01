Artificial Intelligence Reshaping the Automotive Industry

Today, the automotive industry is at the cusp of a phenomenal transformation. Ambitious automakers have started incorporating advanced technologies in their products and operations to ensure that they stay ahead of competitors. The integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) computer vision, IoT, and many more into vehicles has dramatically changed the image of the automobile industry.

The automobile industry has started leveraging AI in the whole process starting from designing to after-sale service and drivers’ safety. Artificial intelligence has laid down the foundation for smarter vehicles in smart cities through this industry. Multiple hi-tech automotive companies have started leveraging cutting-edge technologies to strive in the competitive market with the utmost customer satisfaction.

Though many believe personal, autonomous vehicles are the future, there are multiple ways in which AI and ML are being implemented in how vehicles are built and how they operate on the road. AI technologies like 3D Printing, Collaborative robots, Machine vision, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Vehicles, Driver Monitoring System, AI Cameras, Vehicle Tracking Software, Smart Helmets and Automotive Insurance are transforming the auto industry and will continue to do in the years to come.