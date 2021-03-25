Ather 450 X Power Bank J T THULASIDHARAN Ather Energy மோட்டார்

With the forever increasing price of petrol and diesel, electric vehicles are the future. Ather is perfectly placed to take advantage of that transition for consumers. Many decades ago, Indian agriculture created a Green Revolution. Today Ather Energy, with its E-scooters, is all set to repeat the same in its own style.

85 km in Eco mode

Electric vehicles proudly flaunt the colour green on the number plates. But, the new Ather 450X itself is dipped in green, a shade named 'Mint'. The Ather design team has sculptured futuristic looks and innovative design. The sleek front apron with carved LED headlight, LED DRL, 12-inch wheels with disc brakes, and even rear-view mirrors speak a uniform design language.

Bluetooth / Wi-Fi features in the touch screen

The 450X has a new lithium-ion battery with increased battery capacity. The motor is also well-tuned to deliver speed readily. The old 450 had 2.71kWh of power. The 450X got 2.9kWh. The range is also considerably higher. That is, up to 85 km in Eco mode. Currently, full charging takes 3.5 hours and the quick charge takes 45 minutes. Ather is working on getting this to below 30 minutes in the next few years.

LED headlamps gels with the design

The aluminium touch

The highlight is that Ather's performance is almost at par with 125cc scooters. Ather accelerates from 0-40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. 6.5 seconds for 0-60 kmph. Wow! It can hit a top speed of 80 kmph.

12 inch wheels are same as the 450

Easy to use switches

The waiting period of Ather is nearly 3 months. This is inspite of the fact that its factory in Hosur push out 1,10,000 scooters annually and 1,20,000 battery packs. This is a massive jump from their previous production capability of 32000 scooters a year from their Bengaluru factory.

Sleek front apron is cute

It takes nearly 5.45 hours to charge the battery to 100 percent by wall mounted charger

The pricing of the Ather 450 Plus is Rs.1,39,990 and Ather 450X is Rs. 1,59,000. Ather believes that the company can reduce the price once volumes increase and there is a wider adoption of E-vehicles in the market. And the good news is this doesn't attract any road tax like any other electric scooters.

The rear view is equally impressive

Ather which is present in 6 Indian cities (Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad) now, is planning to expand its touch points to another 21 cities around April. By the end of the year, the company targets selling in 40 cities by investing Rs 635 crores in the next 5 years.

Full charging in 3.5 hours