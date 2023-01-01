Bajaj CT 125X Review: Looking Towards Rural India…

Styling

In terms of styling there is minimal elements to be observed or absorbed. If this bike were launched 3 decades ago, it would have looked contemporary! That is no bad thing of course, it is aimed at rural and semi-urban India, where a machine needs to ‘look’ practical and economical. In our opinion, it has hit the bullseye with its physical appearance. It exudes a no-nonsense workhorse attitude, which is immediately reassuring.

You can have any colour you want as long as it is black, is what Henry Ford suggested and Bajaj have taken to heart with the CT 125X. The colour variants of the motorcycle are an oxymoron, since it is all black with only the highlight colours varying. Needless to say, the paint scheme isn’t the most intriguing aspect of this motorcycle.

The 125X uses many of the parts which are found on its smaller sibling the 110X, which is no surprise, considering the price this bike is being offered at. Production scales allow the manufacturer to keep costs within the requisite parameters.

To sum up, we like the purposeful looks of this bike and think it will be well received by the target audience.