BMW G310RR: A TVS Cousin!

BMW recently launched the G310RR in Delhi and the bike sent the mercury rising, just as it was in the national capital!

The new BMW is at the heart of it the same as a TVS Apache RR310. But now it comes with a different badge and two new paint schemes.

The bike has the same TFT display as what is available on the TVS, with the addition of the BMW logo in it. Surprisingly, the BMW does not come equipped with Bluetooth, a feature which is already present in the Apache.

The Apache comes shod with Michelin’s Road 5 tyres, while the BMW gets Michelin Pilot tyres. What is more surprising is the brakes. A petal disc does duties on the TVS, while the BMW gets regular discs. Not a big deal, but it does make you sit up and think.

When we were kids, magazines used to carry two images, and you had to spot the differences between the two. It does feel like a similar game when looking at the TVS Apache RR310 and the BMW G310RR. It is difficult to find the differences between the two machines, as it is mostly identical.