Buckle Up Young India - Hyundai's Road Safety initiative #BeTheBetterGuy gets the spotlight!

Commenting on the launch of the sixth edition of the #BTBG Campaign, Mr. Puneet Anand, Asst. Vice President and Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As a responsible and a caring brand, Hyundai aims to increase awareness about road safety by making the Gen-Z and millennials socially responsible by highlighting the importance of being a safe road-user. #BeTheBetterGuy, which began as a public awareness initiative in 2016 with the tagline ‘Safety-begins-with-you’, grew over-time into a mass movement that became synonymous with Hyundai’s efforts in making Indian roads ‘Safer-for-Everyone’. ‘CONTINUE’, our global CSR movement defines our consistent efforts towards the community at large, efforts made under this aegis with #BeTheBetterGuy continues to bring a positive behavioural change in the society by engaging the masses and going ‘Beyond Mobility’. By doing so we are working towards creating a sustainable & safe environment for road-users which drives ‘Progress for Humanity’.”