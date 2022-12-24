Buckle Up Young India - Hyundai's Road Safety initiative #BeTheBetterGuy gets the spotlight!

Hyundai has launched the sixth edition of its road safety initiative in India. The Korean manufacturer has been working for improving road safety for all road users in the country under the banner of #BeTheBetterGuy (BTBG).
The company targets reaching 400+ MN across various media platform through this safety outreach. Change can only be brought about by educating all stakeholders, especially the young. Gen-Z and the millennial generation are being targeted through this program to bring about a behavioural shift in the mindset.
Commenting on the launch of the sixth edition of the #BTBG Campaign, Mr. Puneet Anand, Asst. Vice President and Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As a responsible and a caring brand, Hyundai aims to increase awareness about road safety by making the Gen-Z and millennials socially responsible by highlighting the importance of being a safe road-user. #BeTheBetterGuy, which began as a public awareness initiative in 2016 with the tagline ‘Safety-begins-with-you’, grew over-time into a mass movement that became synonymous with Hyundai’s efforts in making Indian roads ‘Safer-for-Everyone’. ‘CONTINUE’, our global CSR movement defines our consistent efforts towards the community at large, efforts made under this aegis with #BeTheBetterGuy continues to bring a positive behavioural change in the society by engaging the masses and going ‘Beyond Mobility’. By doing so we are working towards creating a sustainable & safe environment for road-users which drives ‘Progress for Humanity’.”
The theme for this year BTBG is ‘Buckle Up Young India’, which is to once again bring focus on the simplest and most effective safety solution in automobiles, i.e., to wear a seatbelt, not just for the driver, but all passengers in the car as well.
BTBG will put the spotlight on certain key issues, which can be ingrained in the younger generation. These include:
Always wear a seat-belt when seated in your car, even if you are a passenger seated in the rear.
Follow all traffic rules & don’t over-speed, even when no one is watching you!
Be a responsible road-user and don’t drive under the influence.
Don’t use mobile phones while driving. Eyes, always on the road.
Let pedestrians cross first. Make Indian roads safer-for-everyone.
Give way to emergency service vehicles. Clear the path to life.
We support Hyundai’s excellent initiative to make India’s roads safer for all and wish they reach the maximum number of youngsters with this campaign.