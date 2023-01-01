Buyer's Guide How to buy a Motorcycle Riding Jacket

The second most important motorcycle gear after purchasing a helmet is a riding jacket. It not just covers and protects half your body, but that half of the body also houses your organs and spine. Injuries to the upper body can be life threatening, even at relatively slow speeds. It is therefore recommended, that after you have bought yourself a quality crash helmet, then the next item on your list should be a proper motorcycle jacket.

Motorcycle jackets have long since moved on from a few decades ago, when the best jackets were leather and everything else was considered substandard. Nowadays, biker jackets come in as many varieties as there are motorcycle types out there in the market. Choosing the perfect riding jacket depends on a host of factors. Keep these things in mind when buying your first biking jacket, and you will be one happy rider!

Materials

Look for a jacket made from a durable, high-quality material like leather or high-quality textile. Leather is still considered the best for abrasion protection, but textile these days provides incredible protection. Textile jackets also come with more pockets, accessories, zippers and liners, making it easier to live with. What kind of riding you do, the place you will spend most time in, are conditions which will alter your material choice.

Fit

Make sure the jacket fits properly and is comfortable to wear. A jacket that is too tight or loose can be uncomfortable and may not provide adequate protection. Your jacket should have a ‘snug’ fit. Any movement in the fitting means that the armour will not be in place when you crash. So don’t oversize or undersize, buy the size which is appropriate for you. Different brands have varying fits, so check it out before choosing a jacket. Some are roomy, while others have a slimmer fit. It therefore makes more sense to buy from a physical store rather than buying online.