BYD e6 India's First Electric MPV

Globally, BYD has been sharpening its sword for 10 years with the development of the next generation of e6. Its development is based on the data and feedback from drivers and passengers around the world. The design is meant to evoke emotions with the dragon face design language prevalently expressed in the front face. Yet in Eastern culture, the dragon is a symbol of happiness and luck and is seen as a guardian angel.

As a pure electric vehicle, there is no need for a traditional grill, giving designers, greater artistic freedom in creating their design. The new e6 is much clearer in the design field - its proportions are that of a traditional MPV, elongated to offer plenty of room. The new e6 is quite the looker - from its slim grille flanked by a pair of sharp headlights to its smooth flowing silhouette with a slightly tapered roofline. The side profile looks clean with minimal design. The blacked-out B and C-pillars, front-door mounted ORVMs, a shoulder line that moves up after the C-pillar makes it feel good. The set of 17-inch alloy wheels feels retrofitted and doesn’t look premium.

The dimensions of the car make you feel like a Toyota Innova and BYD also says the e6 is an MPV but it comes only as a five-seater and offers generous storage space with 580 litres of bootspace. The cabin of the e6 feels roomy and the dashboard is clean with a neat layout. The centre console features a large rotating touchscreen, which replaces several physical buttons and switches and can display important functions in portrait and landscape mode. The Android-based operating system allows you to use applications from the App Store but does not have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.