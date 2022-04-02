Caring for your Car in Indian Summers

1. Air-Conditioning

The first thing we all think of is creature comfort and the air-con in your car is directly related to it. As such, it is of primary importance to get your air conditioner serviced before the onset of summer. Also, it is helpful to use it for a few days before you actually need it. So that you find out in advance if there is any malfunction.

2. Coolant Levels

Now that we have the air conditioner working to keep you cool, we divert our attention towards keeping the car cool! The heart of the car, the engine, is as stressed out as us humans in the heat. It is the job of the engine coolant to suck out this heat and dump it out through the radiator. To do so, there needs to be sufficient liquid that can transport the heat energy from one place to another. This is why it is so important to regularly check the coolant level throughout the summer months.