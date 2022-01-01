Chip Off The New Block!

First, let’s have a look at this flagship processor of Qualcomm. The company named its new processor ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’. The company switched from the ‘Number Naming’ system to the ‘Generation Naming’ system from its new processor (Qualcomm’s previous chip name is Snapdragon 888+). 5 important updates we noticed in the new processor are connectivity, camera, AI, sound, and security.

For connectivity, in terms of hardware, the new processor is equipped with 4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System. And the new processor also has the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System. With the help of the above systems, the smartphone equipped with this processor can download at a speed of 10 Gbps and the mobile can utilize Wi-Fi speed up to 3.6 Gbps. Practically speaking, mobile networks can’t provide that much download speed currently. There are possibilities in the future. Qualcomm is upgrading at a faster pace.

Camera, Qualcomm specifically gave some importance to the camera segment in this processor. Its new Snapdragon sight technology, which is the first technology Qualcomm specifically uses for camera aspects. It says, if the smartphone camera using this processor is capable, it can process 3.2 Gb of data per second. We can shoot 8k videos on mobile, and the bokeh effect can be used in the video too.

AI, the processor’s AI capabilities are upgraded a bit compared to the previous processor. Qualcomm is working with Sonde Health, to make its AI usable for health benefits. The smartphone with this processor can analyze the vocal patterns to predict some health conditions or diseases and take action accordingly which the company hasn’t disclosed as yet.