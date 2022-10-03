Choosing the Correct Bicycle for Touring

Touring on a bicycle is one of the most satisfying ways to spend a holiday. No other form of travel can show you as much of the world as the humble cycle.

Every other travel style, will see you whizzing through the scenery, missing the finer details of the countryside. On a bicycle your speeds are so low, that you have enough time to enjoy the view, stop to talk to people and become a part of the scenery.

Bicycles are available in a wide variety. There are road bikes, mountain bikes, folding bikes, touring bikes, city bikes to name a few. Within each broad classification, there are multiple sub-categories as well. As a result, it can be quite difficult for someone new to cycling to choose the perfect bicycle for touring. So, here’s a guide to help you out.

The type of bicycle you choose for touring depends entirely on the kind of touring you want to do. Which depends on the routes you want to cover.