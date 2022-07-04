Citroen C3 French Flair for the Indian needs!

There is no difference between the turbo and the naturally aspirated engine except for the gear lever in the interior. NA comes with a 5-speed, turbo with 6-speed!. The wing mirrors were able to be adjusted from the inside. But, the whole inside did not adjust. Those who are shorter will sit with the seat well tilted forward. Visibility to them will be low. The quality of the plastic was excellent.

The Citroen is designed to be a practical car. Accumulated storage space and space in each door pocket to keep the water bottle was nice. There was a driveway alone to hold the phone. I first thought it was wireless charging. The front-side seating position is super! Its cushioning is excellent. Will be super for Long Drive!

Rear look

Citroen officials call Citroen's backspace a pet. That is true; It has the highest wheelbase of 2,540mm in this segment. It's about 40mm taller than any other hatchback. Legroom is not generous; Plenty. Headroom pucks! I searched the back side AC vents, but there are no vents eventually. There was a charging port in that tunnel. It also had a button for power windows. (Bend down and open the door!)

There is no centre armrest in the back seat; No adjustable headrest. If 3 people are seated, space can be a bit of a crisis. However, 2 people can travel freely.

Its boot facility - 315 litres. (Significantly less than all other competitors.) Punch, Magnite - 366 litres; Kiger - 405 litres). If the C3 seats of the Citroen are folded with a strap, the floor becomes as flat as possible. This will increase the space.

C3 Engine Performance

Turbo & Manual?

The C3 is offered with two engine options. Two engines are Turbo and Naturally Aspirated (NA). Both have a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine. There was only a slight vibration. I drove the NA C3 first. Its power is 82 bhp. Torque is 115 Nm. It is okay for this segment. 4bhp less than the Punch. Driving in the city is fine. But I think the turbo lag is noticeable on hilly roads. Only the mid-range seemed to need more power delivery. Top-end is OK! But while revving a 3-cylinder makes a slight noise as if to see and step on it. Though overall, this is superb for a car that weighs 1,374 kg.

It is only in overtaking that you have to think a little bit about reducing the gear and revving. The clutch was also lite weight. This NA engine's gear lever isn't exactly silky smooth; It was a bit notchy. Had a bit of a hard time getting into neutral. However, I flew about 135 km on highways.

I got on the turbo. This is kind of wow! Eventually, you will understand why. Its power is 115bhp and torque is 190 Nm.