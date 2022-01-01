E-Power vs ICE - Who Wins The Commutes?

Convenience & After Sales

When we are commuting, the only thing more important than cost, is convenience. You don’t want to waste time looking after things when harried by your daily grind.

ICE wins here. Besides filling petrol, which would take around 5 minutes every few days, there is not much you need to think about. Most people would get their scooters serviced once a year, with only engine oil and filters being replaced. This bike also employs technology which is a century old and there is not much that goes wrong.

With your E-Scooter, you need to ensure that it is charged. If you are running late to work and find the battery low, there is nothing much you can do. As charging takes anywhere between 1 to 2 hours. Technology is relatively new and being an early adopter of any new tech comes with its inherent risks. If you live in an apartment block, then charging your scoot in the parking lot might be a problem. Not insurmountable challenges, but something to take into account. Some bikes come equipped with replaceable batteries, but even that is not as convenient or fast as filling petrol at a bunk.

After Sales is another important criterion to keep in mind. Traditional scooter manufacturers already have a wide after sales and spares network in place. In smaller towns and remote areas also, you should be able to fix your bike with relative ease. This isn’t as yet the case with electric vehicles, which will take a few more years to catch up.

Flexibility of Use

Your electric bike is very much restricted to its urban environment. If you want or need to take your bike out of the city on occasion, you can’t. Or you will need to plan it out thoroughly in advance. With your ICE scooter, you can get out and hit the highway any time you choose.