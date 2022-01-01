EICMA 2021: What The World Saw!

Every year, the motorcycle junta of the world congregates at the gates of motorcycle heaven in Italy. EICMA, the Italian motorcycle expo has the biggest, best, quirkiest and more on display. 2021 was slightly different from the norm. With the previous year’s expo having been cancelled because of the pandemic, this year was a bit of a mixed bag. There were some notable manufacturers missing in action, including the home hero, Ducati. BMW and KTM also followed suit and chose to avoid this iteration of the expo.

With these big names not present, it was different from the regular. Nonetheless, there were some tasty reveals and surprises for motorcycle enthusiasts the world over. Including, those of us wringing our hands and the throttle in India!

Royal Enfield SG650 Concept

The motorcycle which piqued our interest the most was the Royal Enfield SG650 Concept. A bobber styled concept motorcycle showcased by the Indian company at EICMA. This concept shows off the transition that the brand is going through, marrying the traditional with the futuristic. The bike is the logical direction that you would expect the company to move towards with their 650 twins.

The SG650 has a tank that has been CNC billet machined from a solid block of aluminium, clearly a work of art. The wheel rims also got the same treatment. We believe, this bike is a smooth flow from the retro to the modern, and we would love to see a production motorcycle hit Indian roads.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade 30th Anniversary Edition

New paint schemes aren’t generally a highlight for us. Except when it comes with a full dose of history behind it! The 30th Anniversary Edition Fireblade gets a paint scheme inspired by the original bike launched in 1992. Even more incredibly, the designer of the original and this special edition is the same Hiraoki Tsukui.

This limited-edition motorcycle other than the gorgeous paint gets a cool ‘Ring of Fire’ animation on the dashboard when you start the bike. The 30th Anniversary Edition also finds its way on the fuel tank cover, key fob, Akrapovic exhaust and with a serial number etched into the fork’s top yolk. Prices for this beauty wasn’t revealed, but we would love to see a few trickling into India.