Electric Mobility: Scale up and Commercialization | Chapter 4

Bharath takes a new avatar as an Intrapreneur

Bharath had a comfortable flight back home. While waiting for his luggage in the airport conveyor belt, he flipped his phone from the flight mode. The first message he noticed was from Dr. Sharma. He had taken an earlier flight to Delhi. It was a typical Dr. Sharma’s message – short and cryptic. It said ‘Deal won. Need business case for our management’. The consortium from the U.S.A was convinced that Dr. Sharma, Bharath and their team was competent to lead the EV opportunity in India. On the taxi drive to his home, Bharath was deeply thinking of how to put together a business case to convince his management that EV is an opportunity worth pursuing.

After settling down, Bharath started framing the structure of the business case. He was clear with the problem statement, the objective, the technology behind EVs, sharing of intellectual property, who would do what and his recommendations. But now it was no longer an EV prototype. He was talking about large scale manufacture and operation at a national level. It was the investment required, the cost of making an EV and the pricing or revenue model that was most important for him and his management. What would be a realistic market size for EVs in India, should they target the export market also? Should it be made in their existing factory or should they go create a new facility?

He recalled all the new concepts he had thought of so far in his EV journey. It was a completely new business from the design of the products to the way they are manufactured and sold. He decided to propose a green field project next to the existing factory. But it will be designed from the scratch, optimized for EV manufacturing and not like any other traditional car factory. Once he made up his mind, he sought the necessary expertise from within his company, from suppliers, academic experts and the U.S. delegation. He was a big fan of the business model canvas [1] and he quickly created a business case. He started rehearsing his presentation to the senior management and the board of directors.

Bharath had interacted with professionals from diverse countries in his experience so far. But after his return to India post his Ph.D., he had not worked closely with cross-country team members for such a strategic project as setting up an EV factory. That is when he realized the nuances of thinking, expressing one’s thoughts, asking for help, even saying no, while working with professionals from multiple geographies. Some are very formal, calling by your last name (e.g Dr Sharma). The Americans that he collaborated with are comfortable calling each other by first name. emails had to be brief and to the point, without much niceties and beating around the bush.

There was one intriguing topic that came up during his meeting to the U.S. delegation that Bharath made a note of. It was about ethics – the thin line between what is correct and what is wrong in this digital era. When Bharath spoke about servitization and offering a subscription rate for each customer based on their driving habits, the question of ethics came up. He said the Internet of Things (IoT) will be used to gather objective data points like sudden braking and acceleration. One representative from the legal team wanted to know how the data collected will be used ethically. The data should not have any bias in it – the subscription rate should be calculated only based on driving habits and not others like the gender, language, caste, religion or region of the individual. Bharath decided to talk to his mentor Ravi about it to make sure he implemented an ethical business model.

When he was thinking of manufacturing electric vehicles, he came across a concept called Microfactory. Not entirely new but it was different from the usual large factories with assembly lines for final vehicle assembly. In the usual practice, the vehicles moved on the assembly line while robots and humans on both sides did work like welding or assembly. British firm Arrival has plans to use microfactories for EV manufacture, close to demand instead of one large factory in a remote location. Unlike long assembly lines, moving platforms would carry the vehicle to robotized cells which did specific tasks. It was a concept Bharath wanted to evaluate. He collated all information and his understandings in a few slides to be presented to the board.

At the end of his presentation to the board, Bharath shared his plans for creating microfactories for EVs and the go-to-market plan for the EVs. The board was convinced and gave the go ahead. Dr. Sharma called Bharath to his cabin once all the presentations were done. There were a few more HR and other leaders in the cabin. Bharath wondered what it was all about. As he walked in, the HR head gave him a bouquet and congratulated him. That is when Dr. Sharma told Bharath that he has been selected as the CTO for the new EV division which would work as an independent vertical. For a moment Bharath could not believe his ears! Yes, he worked really hard, gave his 100 percent, but he becoming the CTO – no that’s not something he saw in the wildest of his dreams. He was overjoyed! The management found in him not only a hard worker but an extremely relevant corporate skill as well which is not very common among many. It is his intrapreneurial mindset – the one that makes him a successful ‘entrepreneur’ within an organization. They now promoted him to a very rewarding and challenging role.