Electric Mobility: What really drives the electric vehicle? | Chapter 6 Dr Shankar Venugopal, Ramachandran S, Sayantan Mukherjee & HASSIFKHAN K P M Electric Mobility - Chapter Six மோட்டார்

Prof. Murugan was describing the historical evolution of EVs to his students before getting into the details of the electrical systems in an EV [1]. For all the attention that EVs receive today, they are not a modern development. Quite contrary to the buzz around them, they are close to two centuries old. According to the U.S Department of Energy, EVs were invented in the early part of the 18th century in Europe and in the U.S. It was Henry Ford’s Model T that gave a severe blow to EVs in the early 19th century. A petrol driven Model T was priced at $650, while an EV costed thrice that much. The price issue started more than a century back and continues even now. American customers liked long drives and the highways had come up in the U.S. Oil was cheap and internal combustion engine (ICE) driven vehicles became popular. The ‘70s saw a revival of interest in EVs when the price of crude oil shot up and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) started looking at alternate fuels. Now, emission control and control of greenhouse gases has becoming the primary driver for the popularity of EVs. Prof Murugan introduces the EV Battery In an ICE vehicle, to vary the rpm (rotations per minute) and the torque or power delivered to the wheels, the amount of fuel sent to the engine should be controlled. In case of an EV, the flow of current in Amperes is the control lever for the motor rpm. Motors have a high range of rpm when compared to an engine. That explains why EVs do not have a complicated gear box like ICE vehicles for varying the speed and torque.

Prof. Murugan talking in front of a blackboard to a class of students

Among all sub-systems in an EV, the battery alone costs close to 40% of the total cost. It remains the single component that acts as a barrier for EVs to attain price parity with ICE vehicles. EVs will attain price parity when car makers can make it with the same profit margins as an ICE vehicle, without any government subsidies. The key parameters to measure the quality of a battery are its specific energy, specific power, safety, performance, life span and cost (Figure 2). Specific energy and specific power are the energy it can hold and the power it can deliver to the motor, for each kilogram of its mass. The lighter a battery, the more its specific energy and specific power. Some materials are popular in battery usage. Lithium ion batteries (LiB) are the most popular batteries today. What is the reason for that? The reason is the high specific energy and specific power it has, when compared to other materials (Figure 2). The challenge with such batteries is the supply risk of the critical materials like Lithium and Cobalt. Almost all the Cobalt comes from Congo and Lithium comes from Argentina, Bolivia and Chile (ABC). These few countries hold up to 75% of the global supply of these materials and China has long-term trade agreements with the mines there. Every country is trying hard to come up with alternative materials for battery usage and reduce the dependence on China [2].

EV battery performance parameters

There are many materials available to make batteries. But Lithium ion batteries are popular. The reason is the high levels of specific power and specific energy.

Lithium ion batteries exhibit the highest levels of specific power and specific energy.

Kavya - the damsel in distress Pavan came out of the classroom and opened WhatsApp to check for new messages. That’s a habit he is trying to get rid of but till date he is not able to. He saw messages from Kavya. And to his worry, there wasn’t one but seven new messages, all from Kavya. Kavya does ping him often but seven messages together! No, it’s rare and when she does, it’s not generally good news. Pavan opened the messages – quite worried. Big messages but the summary of it was that Dr. Rao, Kavya’s Dean, did not like the fact that she attended the EV conference skipping her regular attendance at college once more. He had warned Kavya of the consequences if the institute finds her attendance low. It might also mean she might not be allowed to sit for the final exam. This could jeopardize everything – Kavya already had a job offer but it would only materialize if she finished her graduation on time! The seven big messages were filled with Kavya’s worries, anxiety etc. Pavan knew something had to be done and done fast. He thought, if attendance is such a big issue why is it that his college is not warning him or any other students who are attending these external sessions or participating in activities. He went to Prof. Murugan’s cabin and asked him upfront about this. Prof. Murugan explained him the intentions under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 [3] and the National Innovation and Startup Policy (NISP) 2019 [4]. He said the two policies were rolled out to develop and support the innovative and entrepreneurial mindset of students and faculty members. While the NEP specifically emphasizes on experiential learning, the NISP talks about special encouragement to students for pursuing new projects outside their regular curriculum. Pavan’s institute followed the principles underlined by these two new policies. Pavan became very excited – it seemed there was a way out for Kavya. Rather than replying over WhatsApp, he called her on the phone. He told Kavya to have a meeting with Dr. Rao. She should first understand his concerns over her attendance. He also shared what Prof. Murugan told him about the NEP and the NISP. Kavya felt very relieved. But she knew this one-on-one talk was never going to be easy. Nevertheless she should definitely give it a try! Bharath explains Electrical / Electronic Architecture of EV Bharath had now started focusing on the EV product architecture to make in the upcoming factory. He posed a technical challenge to his team, “How do we design the vehicle electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures such that it is easy to shift from the current ICE technology to the next-gen EV technology”? The automotive industry increasingly uses the term “ E/E architecture” that refers to the convergence of electronics hardware, network communications, software applications and wiring into one integrated system that controls an ever-increasing number of vehicle functions in the areas of vehicle control, body and security, infotainment, active safety, and other comfort, convenience, and connectivity functionality [5]. The electrical architecture in the ICE vehicle has played a very limited role - control low voltage distribution, head lights, display, cooling, cranking systems etc. It did not control the flow of the power or energy in the vehicle. The vehicular subsystems such as air conditioning systems, electric steering, seat controls, anchor break, air bags, wipers, headlights, USB charging ports, etc. are powered using low voltage electric supply (from an alternator coupled to the engine and from a battery). Going forward, Bharath strongly felt that the vehicle electrical architecture should be designed to be flexible and modular, so that it can easily adopt drivetrain electrification using present platforms.

Bharath holding an electronics circuit board in his hand in front of his team