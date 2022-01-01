F1 2021: Glorious Season Wrap!

The world champion was incredible throughout the season. We cannot bring the Abu Dhabi drama to take away any credit from him. The young dutchman gave his heart in every single race and became the first ever Dutch to win the Formula 1 World Championship. He won the title with a record 18 podiums to his name and 10 wins are also a commendable feat. Of the four races in which he didn’t stand on the podium, 2 were early retirements, one was a puncture (where he should’ve won the race in Azerbaijan) and one was when he drove with a damaged car in Hungary after Valtteri Bottas took down quite a few drivers including him. The only one that can be branded as his mistake is the Fast & Furious type stunt in Monza. Of all other races, he was either 1 or 2, not even 3. This shows how dominant he was on track. He achieved the Grand Slam feet in the Australian Open by taking pole, leading every single lap, winning the race and also the fastest lap point. Quite magnificent, isn’t it!

Race Starts - 22

Wins - 10

Total Podiums - 18

Poles won - 10

DNF - 2

Best Finish - 1 (10 Races)

Driver of the Day - 3