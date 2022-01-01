Flashy Big Boys 2022

A few years back India was said to be a small car market, but now it is no longer the same. The focus has shifted to SUVs due to their versatility. Auto-manufacturers are witnessing exponential sales growth in this segment because people find them to be practical, spacious, and safer. More than half the passenger vehicles sold in India in the last few months were SUVs that commanded more volumes than hatchbacks and sedans. Companies are focusing on this segment from Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai. Both companies, Maruti and Hyundai, dominate this segment.
This trend is not just confined to India, it is more or less a global shift. The share of SUVs in US, China and Europe is around 45-50% of overall sales. On this background to dominate in the Indian market many companies launched their best SUVs in 2021. Similarly, 2022 is also going to witness great SUVs. Here’s the top 5 mid-size SUVs that will be launched in 2022.
The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is already undergoing road testing and its launch is expected to happen in 2022. The SUV will be the one based on the same body-on-frame platform as the Thar, which means that its front end, for example, will be quite a bit higher than before. All this being said, the overall styling has remained untouched from what we’ve seen so far although it’s important to note that they still have to confirm specifications of all the engine options internally given it is still early days. The engine could remain the same as those of the Thar – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit – but tweaked for higher power output given that it’s now built for a much larger car.
The Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to be launched in the Indian market by mid-2022, likely before the introduction of the Creta facelift. The refreshed Venue has already been spied testing in South Korea, where it will be launched first. The images of the test mule suggest that the Venue will get a new front end, and much like the new Tucson and upcoming Creta facelift, will also sport the new ‘parametric grille’ design. Besides this, only a few tweaks to the tail-lights, rear bumper and alloy wheel design are expected, with the rest of the design remaining unchanged. Powering the Venue facelift will be the same 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options as the current car.
Maruti Suzuki and Toyota JV is working on a new mid-sized SUV, codenamed D22. The new SUV is reported to be launched in the second half of 2022. It will be produced at Toyota’s Bidadi plant. The new mid-sized SUV will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the MG Astor.
The new mid-sized SUV is likely to be based on Toyota’s DNGA (Daihatsu New Generation Architecture) that also underpins the Toyota Raize and the Daihatsu Rocky. It is unclear which powertrain(s) will be available with the crossover. There’s a chance it’ll be fitted with Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which powers vehicles like the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, and Ertiga. This engine produces a maximum power of 103bhp and a maximum torque of 138Nm. A 5-speed manual transmission will most likely be standard, with an automatic transmission as an alternative.
Since it was first launched in 2015, the Hyundai Creta has been upgraded slightly over time, ensuring that it stays on top of the sales charts. Hyundai has already revealed the Creta facelift for the Indonesian market. The biggest change on the Creta facelift is the heavily redone front-end styling, which is now in line with the design seen on the new Tucson. It now features Hyundai’s ‘parametric grille’ with new daytime running lights and more squared out headlights. The rear has also been updated with a reprofiled boot lid and bumper. On the features front, Hyundai has equipped the Creta facelift with Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), new BlueLink safety features, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Most of these features are expected to make it to the Indian model when it is launched sometime in the second half of 2022.
While the Jimny is sold as a 3-door model globally, the India-spec Jimny will be a larger 5-door SUV, which will be more suited to the Indian buyer. After numerous delays, the Jimny will be officially revealed in 2022. It will be offered with a single-engine option – the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is expected to feature a more powerful and robust version of Maruti’s smart-hybrid tech. Unfortunately, Maruti won’t be offering any diesel option, something that is typically associated with rugged off-roaders in India. The 5-door Jimny will be sized like a compact SUV in India, measuring 3,850mm in length. With a ground clearance of 210mm, a ladder-frame chassis, a four-wheel-drive system, a low-range gearbox and rigid axles at both ends, the Jimny will have all the credentials of a true off-roader and will be a more upmarket successor to the Gypsy.