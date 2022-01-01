Fluid Lines: KIA CARENS

Kia, a relatively new brand in the Indian market. Yet they have seen a substantial amount of success with their products like the Seltos and Sonet. Both have got a lot of love from the Indian consumers. Now they have unveiled their fourth product for the Indian market and it is the new Kia Carens, which is a three-row car, but Kia is not calling it an MPV. And when you do look at it, it is a nice blend between an MPV and an SUV. It has a good amount of ground clearance and a really long wheelbase, which Kia claim is the longest in the class. So, it should be a roomy car on the inside. Since it was an unveiling we were not allowed to go inside but the videos show that it has ample space.

If it is a South Korean car, the first thing that comes to our mind is the host of features. Carens also comes with a host of features. But first, let’s dive right in and take a look at the car and how it is from the outside. The front fascia debuts Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy which lets go of the traditional tiger-nose grille and brings in a split headlamp setup for the very first time. At the front, it’s a very clean looking design, but of course, there are a lot of Kia elements, which always jazz it up, like the 3D effect on the piano black that runs right across the top.

There’s chrome garnish right through the front followed by distinctive DRLs, which Kia claims are from the constellation of the stars as well. You have a three cube headlamp underneath, and the triple-layer follows through with the fog lamps. The bottom looks much like the Kia Seltos, where we see the chrome with the 3D design effect as well. There’s a lot of chrome around this car, which is something that Indian consumers love and Kia know that!