Formula 1: Championship Cemented

The Changes:

Vettel Out: Four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel announces retirement at the end of the season. After 16 years, 53 race wins and 122 podiums, the German will race for the last time in F1 at Abu Dhabi.

Is Ric taking a break? McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo mutually agreed to terminate the Australian's contract with the team after 2 unsatisfying seasons. Except for Monza 2021, both parties have nothing good to talk about together.

Latifi to be replaced: Last placed Williams announced that Nicholas Latifi will not be part of their roaster for the 2023 World Championship season. Out of the 55 races he started, he scored points in only two of them. One among them is the 2021 Belgian GP for which drivers were awarded 50% of the points as they couldn't race.

Alonso switches again: Vettel's seat inAston Martin will be filled by two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso. The Alpine driver's announcement came as a shock as no one was ready for it, even Alpine!

Alpine or McLaren: Alpine wanted to replace Alonso with Oscar Piastri and announced him as their driver. But Piastri informed that he hasn't signed the contract with Alpine and went on to replace fellow Australian Ricciardo in McLaren.