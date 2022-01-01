Features:

6.6 inch LCD display

MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

50 MP + 8 MP rear camera

16 MP front camera

5000 mAh battery

Android 11

Plus:

Good Performance

Battery life

Fast charging

Minus:

Average camera quality

One-line review:

A performance-oriented player losing the all-rounder status. This one is a great deal if you are not much into photography. If you like to take some good pictures with it and you like some of the camera features that came in handy with smartphones. Then this is not the one you are looking for. Try Realme 8S instead.

Price:

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - 16,999

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - 17,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - 19,999