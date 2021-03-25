Himalayan stands high in the ADVT segment! J T THULASIDHARAN Himalayan Adventure | J T THULASIDHARAN மோட்டார்

Royal Enfield launched the updated Himalayan ADV. There is fierce competition in the adventure bike segment such as the KTM 250 Adventure, Hero Xpulse 200, and the BMW G310GS. With more practicality in mind, Royal Enfield made some changes to the bike. Do they give the expected benefit? We found out as we took it on a dirt excursion.

Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Himalayan console gets the same Tripper Navigation System we saw on the Meteor 350. This small rounded colour display accurately indicates turn-by-turn navigation to the rider. With the help of Royal Enfield's mobile app and Bluetooth, you can use this feature.

New design of the visor gives a fresh look

The size and shape of the metal frame around the 15-liter petrol tank is reduced. The problem of it hitting the rider's knee is no longer there as was evident while hard braking. The firmer cushioning on the split seats helps ride longer distances. The metal rack on the rear of the pillion seat gets a metal plate mounted on top, with a weight capacity of 7 kg.

Added extra cushion for more comfort

Himalayan has a 411cc oil-cooled engine that delivers 24bhp @ 6,500rpm of power - 32Nm @ 4,500rpm of torque. This 2 valves - Long Stroke engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. When cruising at 80-100 kmph, the bike offers a relaxed experience. As the engine runs smoothly, the Himalayan can reach a max speed of up to 120 km/h. Of course, in the dirt, we weren’t riding anywhere close to those speeds, but we were utilising all the bottom end torque available.

Ceat tyres handle all kind of terrains with ease

Despite the large 21-inch wheel (90/90 size tire) and 1,465mm wheelbase, the Himalayan is not difficult to handle. Combined with the Long Travel suspension and 220mm ground clearance, it is an off-road capable product, as we experienced.

220mm ground clearance