Honda CB300 F: A Sporty Commuter!

While the bike has some elements of aggression in its styling, it does look like a Hornet at a quick glance. It is easy for a passer-by to mistake this as a smaller capacity motorcycle. That being said, the bike does get sharp styling from the headlight to the body panel. To add to its visual appeal, you also have golden USD forks, a wide handlebar which offers plenty of leverage, a large sculpted fuel tank and most importantly a wide and comfortable saddle. The company states, that this design is inspired by its bigger siblings in the Honda stable. While a hint of that is visible, one cannot get carried away with that visual imagination!

The tank shrouds and split saddles give the CB300F a nice sporty character. A number of parts are painted matt black, which helps the other elements of the motorcycle stand out even more. We like that treatment. All the lights on this motorcycle are LED, which is somewhat expected at this price point. You also get a fully digital LCD instrument cluster with mileage indicator and Bluetooth connectivity.