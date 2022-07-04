How a car is developed A visit to Mahindra R&D with 100 students!

Motor Vikatan, in association with Mahindra & Mahin dra, had organized a workshop ‘One Day at the Mahindra Research Centre’ to fill the huge gap between the students and the factory where they will be working in the future. A large number of students from all over India had applied. However, since it is a research centre, only about a hundred students were admitted. At 7 AM, students gathered at the Motor Vikatan office in Chennai to go to this research centre, which is located near the Chengalpattu tollgate. The workshop started at 10 AM, with the rest of the students arriving directly at the Mahindra Research Centre.
The R&D sector, that is, the research centre of an automobile company, is like a centre of military secrecy. Outsiders are generally not allowed in this. However, for students’ quest for knowledge and interest, Mahindra welcomed to its research centre with special permission only for students who are automobile enthusiasts and studying that discipline.
Mahindra’s HR Joshua outlined the rules to be followed at the research centre and the work to be done at the research centre.
The students came from different colleges and were unfamiliar with each other. Thus, Joshua divided the students into 4 teams, kept them conversing well with each other and made them familiar. His plan is to make learning easier through this.
Engine Development Centre
The first laboratory we visited was the Engine Development Centre. This is where students learn how to make an engine. All of Mahindra’s engines that we can see are being built on a trial basis at an early stage. This is where the power and mileage of an engine come into play. The engines of cars like the Bolero, Scorpio, Thar and XUV 700 are all made here. Only after being produced here and finishing testing, will everything go to the production plant in Pune.
Powertrain Development
The second is Powertrain Development. Starting with the engine and transmission, the axle and tyre will be inspected at this location. Going inside was like going to the operation theatre in a hospital. Because they had one engine, with about twenty to thirty wires plugged in, and had 90 sensors inspecting how that engine was performing. It was awesome to watch.
Instrumentation Lab
Next, is the Instrumentation Lab. This is where the research is done to reduce the noise and vibrations in the car. The students saw research being done to reduce all kinds of noise, such as the noise caused by vibrations, the noise when the car opens, the noise when the seatbelt is put on etc.
Technical Academy Laboratory
The body system of the car was clearly explained here. This is a place where you can explore many subtleties, starting with where and what type of metal should be used in the car and how it can save passengers from an accident.
Testing Track
They finally took us to the testing track. This is the track where the first phase of testing will take place once a car is built. They also showed how it happens.
Students were given the opportunity to speak with their respective specialists in each laboratory. The students used this to resolve their doubts. That day they learnt first-hand what they read in a book, and how it is practically implemented.
Meanwhile, Shankar Venugopal, Deputy Director, M&M, addressed and engaged with the students via video conference. He also discussed the future of mobility. Challenges involved, opportunities to ahead.
At the end of the session, I heard some of the students were saying, “This day should not come to an end!” I replied with a smile, “Don’t worry students, this is just the beginning” many more interesting visits await.