HP4 S1000 RR: Track & Road Champion

This bike is a little special and this review is also a little special. The BMW S1000RR has dominated the race track since its debut in 2008. This review is not just about RR. It's a special edition S1000RR HP4. This HP4 means High Performance 4 Cylinder Engine. Although BMW launched a track-specific model in 2017, the 2015 model HP4 strikes a balance between track and road riding, and this model remains a favourite to this day. This review will look at the 2015 S1000RR HP4. Every HP4 model produced worldwide has a badge number. The bike we rode was 2670. One of the four bikes available in India.

Speed is the magic of the race track. Faster and lighter bikes are superstars on the track. The HP4 has been built by cutting as much weight off the BMW S1000RR as possible. Handling, power, and riding dynamics have all changed here.

No need to weigh. It is a lightweight bike. Tank cowl, sub-frame and body panel are fitted with carbon fibre parts. 2.4 kg weight has been reduced in the sprocket alone. The Akrapovic exhaust pipe is made of titanium. 4kg weight reduction in exhaust alone as there is no catalytic converter. The battery of this model is also very light compared to the S1000RR. A total weight loss of 7 kg has made a huge difference in performance. Not only that; It has changed the steering of the bike dynamically.

A lot of things have been made with the track in mind to get high performance. For example, the gear lever and brake have been redesigned and the weight has been reduced. Different ergonomics for each rider. As one can change the footpeg position as per one's convenience, the riding ergonomics are not static but exclusive to us. Forged Aluminium Hollow swingarm is an example of bike frame rigidity.