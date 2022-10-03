Hyundai Tucson - Adventure with Style & Luxury

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson's interior impresses on all accounts. The design is stylish, the material quality is excellent, and the infotainment system is mostly user-friendly. The control switches and all the buttons are easy to access with a well-damped action. It’s nicer overall than the mere competitors, which have more hard plastics throughout. There’s plenty of space to go around as well, both for passengers and cargo. It feels a lot nicer and posher than the old car, largely thanks to an abundance of soft-touch and good-quality materials throughout. It’s easy to find a comfy seating position, too, thanks to plenty of adjustment in both the seat and steering wheel. The silver trim accentuates the top of the dash and flows onto the doors, accentuating the SUV's width and sense of space.

The front seats offer plenty of room and feature plush and supportive cushions covered in nice material. For drivers, it's easy to find a comfortable and commanding position, plus a large windscreen and thin pillars allow for great visibility. The rear seat, with all that added legroom and a huge degree of adjustment for the recline of the seatback. The cabin offers decent-sized spaces throughout to hold your small items. The cupholders can hold larger water bottles.