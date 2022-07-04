Level Up for the KTM RC 390

In fact, its design was a little different when viewed in the photo and on the website. But when I came face to face, I really liked it. It seemed so premium.

What is the difference between the old model and the new model?

The first thing to feel when sitting on the bike is its weight. This new KTM RC 390 (without fuel) weighs 3.7 kg less than the old model. Filling with petrol will make only a one-kilogram difference in weight. This is because the previous petrol tank was 11 litres, now it has increased to 13.7 litres.

Excess weight is reduced, mainly on the lower parts of the bike. In particular, its alloy wheel has been reduced in weight to 1.1 kg. And also in its disc brakes. To reduce the unsprung mass the overall weight in the lower parts of the bike is reduced, thus the bike is going fast on the track, and it is easier to turn the bike from left to right easily than before. It is also equipped with a TFT-Multi Functional Display. This allows you to connect your smartphone. The seats are much softer than the previous model. This is the apparent difference between the old model and the new model.