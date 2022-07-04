Level Up for the KTM RC 390

KTM came to India ten years ago. Back then it was a premium bike that gave a high performance at a low price. Thus, KTM bikes became more popular with good reception from the market. The KTM bikes that initially came with the BS4 later became the BS6. The KTM RC 390 is now introduced with new upgrades for the year 2022.
KTM has been using the same design patterns since the release of KTM's RC model. But this 2022 KTM RC 390 model that has just been released has a completely different design. We have already seen this design in the 2022 KTM RC 200. Some liked it; others don’t like it. Some said the old design was just fine. But as times change, we must change too; the design also has to change. So KTM says we came up with this new design inspired by their MotoGP racing motorcycle.
In fact, its design was a little different when viewed in the photo and on the website. But when I came face to face, I really liked it. It seemed so premium.
What is the difference between the old model and the new model?
The first thing to feel when sitting on the bike is its weight. This new KTM RC 390 (without fuel) weighs 3.7 kg less than the old model. Filling with petrol will make only a one-kilogram difference in weight. This is because the previous petrol tank was 11 litres, now it has increased to 13.7 litres.
Excess weight is reduced, mainly on the lower parts of the bike. In particular, its alloy wheel has been reduced in weight to 1.1 kg. And also in its disc brakes. To reduce the unsprung mass the overall weight in the lower parts of the bike is reduced, thus the bike is going fast on the track, and it is easier to turn the bike from left to right easily than before. It is also equipped with a TFT-Multi Functional Display. This allows you to connect your smartphone. The seats are much softer than the previous model. This is the apparent difference between the old model and the new model.
Engine
No major changes were made to its 373cc engine. Although it is a single-cylinder, it produces 43.5 bhp of power. Its torque is 36 Nm. They also say that its performance has increased slightly as its airbox has increased by 40%. And the exhaust design is different.
Riding Position
As for the riding position, its handlebar position is slightly higher than before. It was like lying down and riding a bike before. You felt like superman flying! Now it is a bit like sitting and riding. Thus, it is suitable not only for race tracks but also for long rides and a little city riding too. Not only that, the handlebar can be adjusted 14 mm up and down for convenience.
Electronics
The main thing to look for is electronics. A lot of advanced technologies have been used in this.
The first thing to look for is the 'IMU Sensor'. It controls the vibrations that occur when the brakes are applied by the ABS. Also helps to measure the angular rates of the motorcycle to enable cornering ABS perfectly.
The second is 'Traction Control Technology'. This reduces the wheel spinning that occurs when the bike's throttle is suddenly twisted. What makes it special is that it has two sensors. One is mounted on the front wheel and the other on the rear wheel. The sensor detects the rotation speed of the wheel and helps to control traction. Thus, the handling of the bike is well controlled.
There is a third - 'Quick shifter'. This allows the gear to become smoother. This allows you to easily shift gears no matter how fast you go without using a clutch.
Fourth is the 'Slipper Clutch'. Suppose we are going at a speed of 160 km per hour. If you lower the gear at that time and release the clutch, the wheel will suddenly skid and an accident will occur! This slipper clutch controls it electronically. Such integrated technologies are used in this new KTM RC 390.
Conclusion
Overall the engine refinement is much better than the previous model. Its suspension is tailored to suit our Indian roads. ‘Race Bike in the Street’ is as real as KTM's new slogan for this 2022 RC. It's not only for a race bike but also for a little city ride.
Its ex-showroom price is Rs 3.14 lakh and its on-road price in Chennai would be around Rs 3.7 lakh. There is a significant hike in price between the previous KTM RC 390 and this new KTM RC 390. Street commuters will love this race bike if only a little compromise on price.