Mobility Engineer 2030 – Part 10: Empathy as a core skill for Mobility Engineers

Prof. Murugan's pep talk brought a huge difference in the way Pavan used to look at things. Suddenly he realised that there was more than one way of looking at the same thing. He decided he must approach the Inter College project with Kavya from a Growth mindset perspective. He let Prof. Murugan know that he is ready to work on the project. Kavya was ecstatic with Pavan's change of mindset. The two decided to get into a conference call with Prof. Murugan to understand how they should start the project. Prof. Murugan checked with Bharath if he could provide a challenge statement from the industry for the students to get a real exposure.

Pavan and Kavya were very excited about working on this project. But when Bharath shared the problem statement, they both got confused about where should they start from! Bharath asked them to 'improve the purchase experience of the customer in an unmanned electric car showroom'. Perceiving the visible confusion on Kavya and Pavan's face, Prof. Murugan and Bharath promised to provide them the guidance they will require throughout the course of the project. Prof. Murugan asked them to schedule bi-weekly calls with him to discuss the progress of the project.

In the first call, Prof. Murugan asked Pavan to create the initial plan based on the discussions they had on project management before. He told Kavya and Pavan, "When you get a defined problem statement like in this case, you should always start with identifying the one for whom you are creating value"

An excited Kavya replied, "In this case it is the electric vehicle buyer."

"Absolutely correct! Now you need to provide this buyer value by improving the in-showroom experience." said Prof. Murugan

"That too when the showroom is unmanned" replied Pavan.

"Well, at this point, you need not worry about it. First start with the value creation part which is improving the in-showroom experience for an electric car customer. The 'unmanned' part has more to do with the technology, which we will consider while developing our solution"

Prof. Murugan asked them to do customer research and understand more about the in-showroom experience of car buyers. Kavya and Pavan had a chat and they decided to individually run customer research, collect as much data as possible and then discuss over a call to synthesize. They searched a lot on internet but hardly could find anything satisfactory. They had to advance their meeting to discuss a better strategy. Kavya suggested that both of them know someone or the other owning a car and they should send these people a Google form with few questions to get their views about in-showroom experience. This time there was some 'success'. People did fill the forms but most of the things that they talked about were either very vague or were not just good enough. Both Pavan and Kavya got very disheartened with this result. They expected to share some crucial insights with Prof. Murugan when they met him the next meeting.

Prof. Murugan, however, was not at all surprised with the result. He told them, in order to get valuable insights one must dig into an user's experience much like how that individual felt. This is called being empathetic. Sharing a Google form with some questions and asking the user to answer those, most of the time, does not help in feeling empathy for the user. By this, very critical aspects tend to get missed out. These critical points often include the facial expressions made; the words being used while explaining an experience etc. While describing their experience in writing, these factors get highly suppressed by users. It is thus important that Pavan and Kavya try to conduct in-person interviews. Kavya was worried about the current pandemic situation and how easy it will be to meet someone. Prof. Murugan suggested that they do online interviews of chosen users.

Pavan felt very excited with the thought of conducting these in-person interviews. He said that they may provide small saplings as gifts for those who agree to participate in the interviews. Prof. Murugan interrupted him and said, "That is a very good thought, Pavan. Giving a gift always incentivises people to participate more in such type of activities. However, I am curious about why you want to give them saplings as gift?"

"I was planning to interview some electric vehicle car owners and I think because they are environment conscious, they might like my gift" justified Pavan.

"Thanks for bringing this up, Pavan. But this is one mistake we make most of the time when we do customer research. And it is called a bias."

Both Pavan and Kavya looked at each other confused thinking what is this bias and what it has to do with the saplings! Bias is a preconceived notion about something without verifying it with primary research or first-hand information. Pavan and Kavya decided to visit an automotive dealer shop in their respective towns to understand what customers looked for.