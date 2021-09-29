Mobility Engineer: Chapter 16 - Transformational Strategy and Business Models

During the review with Prof. Murugan, Pavan described everything he learnt about the Business Model Canvas. Prof. Murugan corrected him on one point - the first of the 9 boxes to be filled in a Business Model Canvas is the Customer Segment box. Customer segment is the box on the right most side of a Business Model Canvas. It is a vital box and whatever is going to be filled in the other eight boxes depend a lot on what is filled in this one box.

While filling the Customer Segment box, one must define the niche customer segment that the company is planning to serve. There may be multiple niches under one single customer segment. For example, a customer who will be looking to buy by a four-wheeler from a company selling used cars will be different from someone who would like to buy a high-end car. Though fundamentally both the buyers are buying a four-wheeler the customer profile is very different from each other.

As an innovator and a strategist, one must describe the customer really well. The better the customer niche is identified, easier it becomes to plan the other boxes of the Business Model Canvas. The typical questions one must ask while filling this box are:

· For whom are we trying to create value?

· Who are our most important customers?

· What are the customer archetypes?

While these questions are good enough to identify the right niche of customers to serve, a business based on platform strategy may require to define a few others than just the customers. Businesses following a Platform Strategy are those with multiple stakeholders. Ride sharing facilitators like Uber is one such business following a Platform Strategy. Businesses like Uber's need to identify the right partners as well in order to make sure value is provided to not only the end customers but also to all the stakeholders who are necessary to run the business successfully.

In case of Uber, the driver partners are key stakeholders apart from the end consumer. While ride sharing apps like Revv identifies car owners who are happy to put their cars on rent, as their partners, Uber's partners are very different - so are the values they look for. Thus, while filling the first box of the Business Model Canvas, Customer Segment, it is important to identify the various stakeholders involved in the business, identify the niche to serve and the values they look for.