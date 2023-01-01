MotoGP 2023 Season Preview

Dorna, the organisers of this sport, also announced that next year will see the addition of sprint races on Saturdays. This move was made to improve the spectacle for TV audiences and track attendance. Whether it will work is difficult to say, but it will surely add to the pressure cooker atmosphere of the already stressed paddock. The 2023 season is set to be the longest ever, with the maximum number of races scheduled, including a race to be tentatively held in India. The other big change by Dorna is the introduction of standardised tyre pressure monitoring systems for all teams, this is a result of some teams claiming that other teams were cheating in 2022. This small change has the potential of shaking up the grid in a major way.

Francesco Bagnaia on his Ducati was the 4th different rider/ factory combination to win the MotoGP World Championship in 4 consecutive years. Just showing how incredibly competitive the riders are currently. For this incredible record to continue, 2023 will have to be won either by KTM or Aprilia riders. Unlikely, but not completely impossible!

Bagnaia will have a hard time defending his title not just against the entire field, but first and foremost against his new teammate Enea Bastianini. The Beast as he is known, showed his mettle in 2022 by pushing Bagnaia to the line on multiple occasions, it is now time for him to shine and show that potential in 2023. A lot of Ducati management eyes will be on him, watching his every move. Everybody expects Bastianini to be a title contender in 2023.

The Ducati duo will have to contend with the lone Yamaha force of Fabio Quartararo. The Frenchman was the runner-up last season, but has two years of championship fighting experience with him. He has the swagger and confidence of launching another measured attack for the big prize. The biggest challenge for him is if Yamaha are able to give him a competitive motorcycle. Else he ends up looking like a rider who has brought a knife to a gun fight! Quartararo will also be looking for assistance from his teammate Franco Morbidelli. Last year saw the Italian fade away into oblivion. With just 2 riders on the grid, it is essential for the team to see both performing to maximum potential.