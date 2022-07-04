MotoGP: Season Update, Before the Summer Break

In the last issue of Motor Vikatan, we had written about the MotoGP 2022 season after the second race held in Indonesia.

A lot of time and racing action has happened since then! It is time to delve into the adrenaline packed world of top-class motorcycle racing once again.

We are now close to the halfway mark of the championship, as we enter the summer break. With 8 races having been held since the race at Mandalika. Race action resumed in Argentina, USA, Portugal, Jerez, France, Italy, Catalunya and the latest in Germany.

In the opening part of the season, it was all topsy turvy, with one rider up one week and down the next. It was difficult to see a pattern emerging from the race results. There seemed to be many contenders for the championship, but nobody stamping their authority.

Let us start with Argentina. The race held at the spectacular Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, which sees little action throughout the year and therefore a dirty surface. One of the fastest racetracks on the calendar saw Aprilia take their first win since their comeback, with Aleix Espargaro. That win has been coming for sometime now, with Aprilia gradually going from strength to strength. Compatriots of his, Jorge Martin for Ducati and Alex Rins for Suzuki rounded off the podium, as they gave close chase till the finish line.

Next up we went to Texas, a roost ruled by Marc Marquez. But with Marquez still suffering badly from his injuries, the race was for once open for others to try their luck at winning! Enea Bastianini took the win in style on his satellite Ducati, scything through the field. Followed by Alex Rins, who was starting to show consistency, something which he lacked in previous seasons and Jack Miller on his Factory Ducati in third place. The exan rodeo rewarded the riders who could manage the bumpy track the best.