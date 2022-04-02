MotoGP’s Asia Calling

Which is why 2022 is a historic moment for Asia. For the very first time in GP history, the first two rounds of the season are being held in Asia. The season opener was in Qatar and the second race was held in Indonesia.

A clear indication by Dorna, MotoGP’s promoting body. They are looking east as the future awaits here. Lusail has been hosting MotoGP for over a decade now, and this was the first race in Mandalika. As you would expect there were teething problems with a new track in the middle of nowhere. Look at it as a long-term plan and it makes much more sense.

See the crowds teeming to get a glimpse of their favourite MotoGP stars and it is unsurprising that the sport is desperate to cater to them. As a pre-event build-up for the GP, the President of Indonesia went for a motorcycle ride with the GP stars. Where else in the world would you see something like that!

There are now five Asian rounds through the season in the Championship, with Japan, Malaysia and Thailand part of the racing calendar. But currently only a single Asian rider in the premier class in the form of Takaaki Nakagami from Japan. With a greater push to the sport in Asia, we can hope to see more Asian riders in the coming decade.