Motor Vikatan and Mahindra present `Automotive Design and Development' Online Workshop!

செய்திகளை உடனுக்குடன் தெரிந்துகொள்ள... இங்கே க்ளிக் செய்து இன்றே விகடன் ஆப் இன்ஸ்டால் செய்யுங்கள்!
Do you have a passion for automobiles? Are you a mechanical or automotive engineering student? This session is designed specifically for you. There are numerous courses available in the automotive business. However, while the majority of these courses do their best to impart engineering knowledge, there is a disconnect between the automotive sector and educational institutions. As you may be aware, Motor Vikatan, as a true friend of automobile enthusiasts, has been working to close this gap for the past fifteen years. One such endeavor is the 8-days workshop with 14 topics and 20 speakers it is hosting in collaboration with Mahindra and Mahindra. This Automotive Design and Development online workshop has been scheduled. to take place on the third week of Oct and the first week of November. on dates mentioned at the end of this page. The online workshop will be conducted in simple English.
What you'll learn here?
The basic idea for a vehicle, its interior and exterior development, its BIW & Suspension system, future techs to be used, vehicle architecture, vehicle design, and finally ride and handling fundamentals of a vehicle. This means you'll learn from A to Z of vehicle production in this online workshop.
Topics to be covered:
Product Development Overview- Structured way to Develop an Inspirational Product
Tough Yet Sophisticated Development of a Vehicle BIW & Suspension System
Creative Process behind Automotive Interior & Exterior Design
Engineering analysis and vehicle development (NVH And Crash)
Future Mobility & SCI-FI Technology
Vehicle Architecture & Advanced Engineering
Program Management in Automotive Industry & Role of the Program Manager
Impact of Perceived Quality in Vehicle design
Workshop on Powertrain Design & Development
Automotive Product Development through Platform, People, and Process
Fundamentals of Vehicle Ride & Handling and Validation|
R.Velusamy, the Chief of Global Product Development - Automotive Division, who spearheaded the development of the Mahindra XUV 700, will be present, along with other experts.
Who is eligible to participate and how may they do so?
This course is open to college students, working professionals, and anybody with an interest in autos. You can register online by paying Rs.500 towards certification. In addition, the participants will get a free subscription for the English Edition of Motor Vikatan e-magazine worth more than Rs.500.
Dates of workshop: Oct 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31 and Nov 6, 7.
Time of workshop: Afternoon 2.00 - 4.00 PM