Motor Vikatan Awards 2022

மோட்டார் விகடன் டீம்
Motor Vikatan Awards 2022
Motor Vikatan Awards 2022
மோட்டார்

Car of the Year 2022 | Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

Budget Hatchback 2022 | Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Facelift of the Year 2022 | Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass

Premium Hatchback 2022 | Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

Executive Sedan 2022 | Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia

Entry Luxury Sedan 2022 | Volvo S60 Petrol

Volvo S60 Petrol

Sub Compact SUV 2022 | Tata Punch

Tata Punch

Compact SUV 2022 | Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

Midsize SUV 2022 | Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

Premium SUV 2022 | Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

Entry Luxury SUV | Mercedes Benz GLA

Mercedes Benz GLA

Best Electric Car 2022 | Tata Tigor Ziptron EV

Tata Tigor Ziptron EV

Best Off-roader 2022 | Force Gurkha

Force Gurkha

Technology of the Year 2022 | MG Astor

MG Astor

Bike of the Year 2022 | Yamaha R15 V4 & R15M

Yamaha R15M
Yamaha R15 V4

Commuter Bike of the Year 2022 | TVS Raider 125

TVS Raider 125

Facelift of the Year 2022 | TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Retro Bike of the Year 2022 | Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Scooter of the Year 2022 | TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

Track Bike of the Year 2022 | KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200

Variants of the Year 2022 | Bajaj Pulsar F250 & N250

Bajaj Pulsar F250 & N250

