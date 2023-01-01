Motor Vikatan Awards 2023: Cars

Mahindra Scorpio N – Car of the year

When Mahindra announced the booking of this car, there were 25,000 bookings in a minute and it crossed 1 lakh in half an hour. The success of the car is known from this. The Scorpio N comes with an all-new suspension, double wishbones up front and a five-link set-up at the rear, the latter using a Watt’s Link set-up. While other SUVs were fuel-consuming, Scorpio N came up with mStallion and mHawk turbo diesel/petrol engines. The features list has gotten a big upgrade on the Scorpio N, and the biggest news is the 8-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, engine stop/start, keyless entry and go, auto headlamps and wipers, powered adjustment for the driver’s seat, drive modes in the diesel versions, and off-road drive modes in the 4WD versions. The Scorpio N gets front and rear parking sensors, and though not quite the full 360-degree system, front and rear cameras. The move upmarket has brought with it the expected suite of features and creature comforts, and there’s really not much you could say was missing from the package. The biggest advancements, however, have been made in the cabin and under the skin. The cabin genuinely feels like it could give SUVs from a segment above a run for their money when it comes to fit, finish and material quality and the suspension, handling and overall dynamic package feels far more sophisticated now. Like luxury, SUV and so many dimensions of this car make it the best car of the year.