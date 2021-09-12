Motor Vikatan's workshop on Innovation & Design Thinking for Mobility Engineers

Now we have an idea that may solve a challenge that the customer is facing. However, our idea is based on a set of assumptions that we inadvertently made while generating it. We need to identify and isolate those assumptions and test them to check whether they are true or not. We need to plan experiments and design prototypes of the idea suitable to run the experiments. In this phase we will be discussing on how to plan experiments, design prototypes and validate ideas quickly but thoroughly. This is a very important step to transform the paper idea into a working prototype. Prototyping helps us to improve the idea iteratively. A prototype helps to explain our idea and convince others about the value of our idea.

The workshop will take the participants on an innovation journey comprising four stages – customer need identification, problem formulation, idea generation and prototyping & testing.