myTVS Life360 a super app for entire aftermarket needs!

myTVS, the largest independent integrated multi-brand car service provider has launched a connected car platform, ‘myTVS Life360’ for all the post-warranty passenger cars. myTVS Life360 is the first ‘Super app’ in the India aftermarket space that gives access to end-to-end service requirements like vehicle service, emergency assistance, parts, insurance, payment platform, accessories, along with a wide range of service products. The ‘myTVS Life360’ will provide an entire range of services for the aftermarket with complete transparency and value for money to its customers. The services will be available based on a subscription model and it is priced at Rs 4,999 for a three-year subscription.

The Super app is connected to a personalised device provided by myTVS and will enable safe, personalised experiences for the car owners, which includes driving behaviour, geo-fencing, personalised recommendation to improve mileage, engine performance and safety alarm and notification for the user. This also comes with a personalised travel map to give access to the myTVS network, fuel stations, nearest police stations, and hospitals, thereby making it a complete lifestyle product.