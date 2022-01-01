New Skin For This Orange! KTM RC200

Performance

While riding, I felt the difference between the previous RC 200 and the new RC 200. Its radiator is slightly larger and curved than the previous model. The cooling system has also been improved as more air is coming through. KTM has reduced the weight of the new model by 3.3 kg. The chassis, wheels and brakes are the parts that have reduced the weight of the bike. This weight loss also adds to the bike’s overall performance.

It took 4.2 seconds to reach 0-60 km/h and 7.9 seconds to reach 0-100 km/h. This bike is designed to look like a race track specific bike. I had an incredible race bike experience while riding on the track.

The second thing is the handlebar. KTM has redesigned the height of the new RC 200 with a new handlebar. It can be adjusted to sit lower and more aerodynamic for racing. It can also be adjusted to suit a relaxed riding position. They have increased the height of the bar by 14.5mm.