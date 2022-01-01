New Skin For This Orange! KTM RC200

It was expected that KTM would be launching the entire RC series 125, 200 and 390 in 2022. But, KTM decided not to miss the festival season of 2021. And so, they launched the RC 125 and 200 this year. KTM invited us to Pune to do a track ride review of the new 2021 RC 200. Does the new RC impress us? Any change in performance? Should we debate the design aspects? Let’s dive in...
Design
The frame of the bike is inspired by the KTM MotoGP bike itself. Many may argue, but when you look at the bike in person, we promise that you will feel the design of the new RC 200 is better than the old RC 200. Because the premium looks, touch and feel and overall quality improvement can only be experienced physically. The headlight, DRL and indicators are all LED. The DRL and the indicator are designed in conjunction with the headlight. This is new to see. The seating is comfortable. The previous RC 200 gave the impression of “whether the seating was a little better or not”. But the padding and cushioning on this new model are great. Rider and pillion are both comfortable. The taillight design is also innovative.
Engine
KTM did not make any changes to the engine. It is the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine used in the previous model. This engine produces 25bhp of power and 19.2 Nm of torque. KTM claims that this new model will give a slightly improved performance. The reason for that is said to be that it has an airbox with a 40 per cent larger size than the previous model. Thus, the engine performs with increased air intake. With this, KTM claims to have a better throttle response and a superb pickup.
Performance
While riding, I felt the difference between the previous RC 200 and the new RC 200. Its radiator is slightly larger and curved than the previous model. The cooling system has also been improved as more air is coming through. KTM has reduced the weight of the new model by 3.3 kg. The chassis, wheels and brakes are the parts that have reduced the weight of the bike. This weight loss also adds to the bike’s overall performance.
It took 4.2 seconds to reach 0-60 km/h and 7.9 seconds to reach 0-100 km/h. This bike is designed to look like a race track specific bike. I had an incredible race bike experience while riding on the track.
The second thing is the handlebar. KTM has redesigned the height of the new RC 200 with a new handlebar. It can be adjusted to sit lower and more aerodynamic for racing. It can also be adjusted to suit a relaxed riding position. They have increased the height of the bar by 14.5mm.
You might think we are reviewing this bike as if there are no flaws in it. That’s not true. There are flaws. KTM has given MRF tyres to this new RC 200. These tires are okay for riding on everyday roads. However, the required grip was not available at high speed. Especially when cornering!
Seat height is 824 mm. The levers are not adjustable. The RC 200 comes with an LCD instrument cluster. We expect a TFT cluster on the RC 390. Even though the LCD instrument cluster gives us all the information we need. It is slightly larger than the previous model.
The new RC 200 uses a soft suspension. This soft suspension is super for daily use. But, not if the speeds increase.
When testing the braking power, it took 19 meters to reach 60-0 km/h. The
new RC 200 takes 47.4 meters to reach 100-0 km/h. Could the brakes have more bite? Not really. In the previous KTM, the biggest complaint customers made was the fuel tank. The tank, which was just 9.5 litres, is now 13.7 litres.
Price
We thought the price would have gone up as many changes had been made. But, that’s not the case. The new RC 200 is priced at the same price as the previous RC 200 (2.09 lakhs, ex-showroom). Maybe it will be increased when the RC 390 is released in January 2022.
Final Verdict
Having seen the same design on KTM for many years, the design of this new RC 200 looks great. Not only the design but also the performance as well as the weight loss has been sprinkled with occasional updates. It is a great update overall. There is no alternative but to opt for a good sports bike within 200cc. But only if there is no hike in the price in the future.