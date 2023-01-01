OLA S1 Air

If you want to buy any scooter in India, with the current prevailing prices, you are destined to cross above 1 lakh rupees in your budget. Call it fate or design, name it how you want. But that's the fact. This includes electric scooters as well! Except for some less-powered battery-pack scooters like the Hero, Okinawa etc., where you can't expect great performance, good dealer network, range and amenities.

Ola is changing this game and trying to keep this generation of buyers happy. Ola released a teaser as such and it was not just to build up hype. Yes! Ola launched a low-cost electric scooter for under Rs 80,000. As a base variant of its previous variant S1 Pro, Ola has launched it under the name S1 Air.

Even though the price has come down, there is no need to worry about cost-cutting in the features. You get the same premium feel as the S1 Pro, almost the same features, adequate performance, and the required range, which is seen in the S1 Air.

Being an entry-level electric scooter. First of all, the main focus has been on its weight so that it can be easily handled by women and lightweight people. It weighs just 99 kg. Since it is around 25 kg less than the other variant, anyone can easily handle it. Ola says that it has not compromised the build quality.

Inspired by the S1 Pro. That is because it is designed on the same platform that the S1 is built on. If you look at the air scooter, the design is the same as the original S1 Pro. So, no one is likely to ask at first sight that 'have you bought a budget scooter'? That cutting-edge design is the glamour of Ola!