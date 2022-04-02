Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021

We all have seen lightweight motorcycles with their 4-stroke engines flying around the racetracks in India. And here there was Royal Enfield which was going to be racing their GT bikes with twin-cylinder engines, significantly heavier than most race bikes. How would these fly on the race track?

Previously we had heard of the Polo GT Cup, and now we had the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup! I left with my crew, grinning from ear to ear, wondering what lay in store. RE hosted these races in conjunction with the JK Tyre National Racing Championship. The company representatives understood our curiosity when we arrived at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. We were going to be riding as well on track!

Royal Enfield had invited all the racers in India to take part in this race. More than 500 racers had sent in their application to race the Continental GT on the track. Everyone who set their eyes on the bike wanted to have a go. There was a selection round to bring down the numbers from 500 to 100. RE then selected 18 racers who were the best amongst them to race in the GT Cup Championship. All races for the first season were held at the Kari Motor Speedway.