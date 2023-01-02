Royal Enfield's next Meteor is about to strike...

A meteor means a shooting star. RE already got one shooting star with a 350cc engine, it is also a star in sales for Royal Enfield. Now a bigger meteor is coming to hit with a 650cc engine. At the EICMA 2022 in Milan, Italy, Royal Enfield upgraded it to its international market level and introduced it. RE has introduced this motorcycle to India on November 18. Let's take a look at some important features of Royal Enfield's Meteor 650 that everyone is looking forward to.

RE's third bike 650 cc motorcycle!

This super meteor is Royal Enfield's 3rd bike with a 648cc, parallel twin-cylinder engine setup. Continental GT 650 and Interceptor were the first two bikes. The Meteor produces 47bhp of power at 7,250rpm and 52Nm of torque at 5,650rpm. According to Royal Enfield, it has been tuned to deliver around 80% of its peak torque at 2,500 rpm through mapping and gearing set-up.

Harley Davidson Design!

They were already calling the Meteor 350 a small Harley. Now just like the original Harley Davidson bike... in a stunning superbike design… this cruiser bike blends in. Some even say it looks like a Triumph.