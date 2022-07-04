Setting Up your Car for the Monsoons

By the time you get this issue of Motor Vikatan in your hands, the monsoons would have swept across large swathes of the Indian peninsula.
For us automobile enthusiasts, the rains bring a host of driving pleasures and challenges alike. The hills and nature around us turn green, inviting us to go out on a long drive. Leaving the city behind. Yet, most of us live in cities and caring for our vehicles requires being extra vigilant.
Here’s a list of things to keep in mind this monsoon to keep your car safe!
Tyre Wear
Rain makes roads slippery. There is a much higher risk of aquaplaning at speed on tyres which are worn out. Check your tyres before the monsoons. Replace old and bald tyres, as this is your contact point with the road. Use newer tyres at the front, since the front wheels steer the vehicle. You need more grip at the front for steering and braking.
Brake Check
Brakes are another important element to be checked on your vehicle. Check not just the brake pads, but also the brake fluid. Replace if necessary. Having optimum braking is helpful when you are driving on wet roads with reduced grip.
Lights and Battery
When it rains, not just the road grip, but visibility is also severely reduced. Check all your lights, hi-beam, lo-beam, fog lamps, and tail lights, for any fused bulbs. Check the wiring to make sure no rodent has gnawed at it and thus increasing the chance of a short circuit in the rain.
With the increased load of using all the lights on the battery, it is constantly under strain. Make sure your battery isn’t so old that it dies on you.
Wipers
Wipers get hard and dirty through the heat of the summer. And that first rain of the season could see you using these wiper blades on your windscreen. As a result, scratching up the windscreen. It is a good idea to change the wipers before the onset of the monsoon season, especially if there is any doubt about their durability of it.
Wipers which don’t clear the screen for you in heavy rain can be hazardous.
Rubber Mats
Place rubber foot mats on the floor of the car. In the rain, you are going to be getting in and out of the vehicle with wet shoes. Any fabric in your car will take a long time to dry out and the damp smell lingers, leading to an unpleasant driving experience.
Park in a covered area if possible
In urban dwellings, covered parking spots are a luxury. But if you do have access to covered areas for parking, then do so. Protecting your vehicle from taking battering from the elements will increase the overall longevity.
Avoid parking under big trees. Monsoon winds and storms uproot trees and break branches frequently. You wouldn’t want your vehicle to get damaged because of a falling branch.
Check Air-Con
Not something you would expect to be doing. Air conditioners are for the summer, right? Yes, but with your windows rolled up, your windscreen will fog up fast. The windscreen vents need to be cleaned and working properly to have a clear vision from the inside.
Avoid driving through flooded areas
This is easier said than done. But, as much as possible, avoid driving through any flooded areas. Water getting into your car, can be a nuisance at best and very expensive at worst.
If you are forced to drive through a flooded street, choose the correct gear before plunging in. Keep the throttle open steadily. Plough through the water at a constant speed. Avoid driving through, if you see an oncoming vehicle, as they will push more water into your vehicle.
Central Locking and Windows
If you have decided to drive through a flooded stretch. Make sure your windows are slightly rolled down. And your central locking is not engaged. There have been multiple incidents where people’s cars got stuck in water, and the passengers are unable to get out, because of short-circuiting of electricals.
If your vehicle does get submerged, get out fast and call for help to tow your vehicle out.
Engine submerged in water
If you misjudge the depth and your engine gets submerged and stalls in a flooded area, don’t try to start it up again. That will lead to more water entering the engine internals. This will not just have a negative impact on the engine, but could also end up being a costly affair.
Insurance
Even after taking all precautions, it is possible that your vehicle might get damaged due to the monsoons creating havoc in cities.
Ensure your vehicle is insured, so the burden on your pocket is minimised.
Keep these points in mind and you should be able to enjoy the monsoons to the fullest. The pleasure of driving in the rain is unmatched.