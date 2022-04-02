Skoda to reignite the mid-size sedan segment with SLAVIA

The one-litre TSI produces 115 HP and 178 Nm of torque. Now this one-litre engine is very familiar and it was impressive. In fact, it feels more energetic in the Slavia. It does feel pleasantly quick on the road. When you’re ambling around at city speeds, crawling along, you can be a lazy driver. It will pick up from lower RPMs, even in a higher gear. But progress was slow till it reaches 1800 RPM, later on, the power really kicks in.

Slavia’s gearbox is nice and positive and the clutches are light and easy. So driving in the city will also be a breeze. City or highway the one-litre does the job and it does it well, it never feels like a small engine and whether it’s performance or handling the Slavia impresses.

The suspension is softly sprung, so there is a bit of roll, but there’s lots of grip on offer and the steering actually gives you a good amount of confidence as well. So even when you drive enthusiastically, the Slavia stays better through the road, quite impressively. When the steering gives you confidence at higher speeds on the flip side, it’s light enough of parking in city driving too. The fact is that the more you drive the Slavia, the more you’ll begin to enjoy the combination of performance and handling. In fact, the right quality of the Slavia is one of its strengths. And while the experience behind the wheel is so enjoyable, it can keep you in there for a while.