Suzuki Avenis... Getting Access to Style!

Performance

The Suzuki Avenis is based on the same engine and chassis as the much-loved Access. A machine which has proved itself to be a winner time and again in the Indian scooter market. It therefore is little surprise that Suzuki has stuck to this time-tested formula. The Avenis producing the same 8.58 bhp @ 6750 rpm and 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm from the same 124 cc engine.

This is both good and bad. Prospective buyers know they are getting a butter smooth, trouble-free engine. Having said that, a retuned engine would have been greatly appreciated when flaunting a ‘sporty’ tag. At 106 kg, the Avenis is sufficiently light footed and nimble. Filtering through traffic is a breeze with the torque at hand. It might feel muted in comparison to its direct rival the TVS Ntorq. The sorted chassis, capable telescopic front suspension and 12-inch front wheel, give the scooter decent capability when tackling bad roads.

Ergonomics and Handling

In terms of ergonomics, the Avenis has a spacious footboard and tall handlebars, which should make it a comfortable ride even for taller riders. But the two-step seat, gives the rider little room to shift. Something to keep in mind for really tall prospective buyers. There are a couple of ‘practical’ hooks on the front of this sporty scooter and it also comes equipped with a mobile charging dock in the closed glove box.