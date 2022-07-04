Suzuki V-Strom SX Walkaround

Suzuki Motorcycle India, recently launched an exciting new motorcycle to their portfolio.

The Suzuki V- Strom SX is the latest entrant in the small capacity adventure motorcycle segment of the country. After meeting with considerable success in the western markets with the big ADV bikes, manufacturers are now focussing attention on developing markets like India for the smaller capacity siblings.

Using this similar successful formula, is the V-Strom SX. A 250cc adventure motorcycle, which hopes to capture the imagination of the Indian market, with its light and nimble offering. The company states, that this bike will be convenient for touring, a little bit of dirt riding and commuting. All while being easy on the pocket.

We are yet to throw a leg over this bike and bring to you a detailed review. But this is our first thoughts about the baby V-Strom after checking it out.