Suzuki V-Strom SX Walkaround

Suzuki Motorcycle India, recently launched an exciting new motorcycle to their portfolio.
The Suzuki V- Strom SX is the latest entrant in the small capacity adventure motorcycle segment of the country. After meeting with considerable success in the western markets with the big ADV bikes, manufacturers are now focussing attention on developing markets like India for the smaller capacity siblings.
Using this similar successful formula, is the V-Strom SX. A 250cc adventure motorcycle, which hopes to capture the imagination of the Indian market, with its light and nimble offering. The company states, that this bike will be convenient for touring, a little bit of dirt riding and commuting. All while being easy on the pocket.
We are yet to throw a leg over this bike and bring to you a detailed review. But this is our first thoughts about the baby V-Strom after checking it out.
Why the SX?
The V-Strom sold in India has the SX suffix, which is missing on the motorcycle sold abroad. This is because the SX is based on the Gixxer 250 platform, while the bike abroad is based on the Inazuma platform. Seeing how the Inazuma fared in India, it is no surprise, that Suzuki chose not to ride down that same path again!
Visuals
The most pronounced element of this adventure motorcycle is the beak, which is derived from the Suzuki DR-Z racer and DR-BIG off-road models. That doesn’t mean, the dirt capabilities of this motorcycle will be similar to those bikes!
Overall, from a distance, the motorcycle looks well balanced. The adventure silhouette is immediately recognisable and the stance is purposeful. At no point, do you feel, that some parts have been slapped on as an afterthought. All the sections of the bike blend in together seamlessly.
A tall windscreen, handguards and wide handlebar add to its adventure demeanour. The LED headlight gives it a contemporary appearance, without taking away the rugged character. The wide plastic shrouds merge into the 12-litre fuel tank, which the company claims has a range of around 350 km. Decent for most of your touring needs.
The two-piece seat looks comfortable for rider and pillion, but that is something we want to surely put to test. Alloy wheels look good on the bike, while the rear doesn’t quite match up to the front in appearance. There is nothing wrong with it, but it rather forgettable.
Change in Parts
This SX gets a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear, as you would expect on an ADV bike. This should add to its dirt capabilities, while taking away some of its high-speed manoeuvrability. Engineering is always about compromise! This also translates into roughly 205 mm of ground clearance.
As compared to the Gixxer, the bike gets a new subframe and swingarm. This adds 100 mm to the wheelbase, making for better straight-line riding. With all the added bits and bobs on the V-Strom, it gains 11 kg over its naked sibling.
At the Heart of Things
26.5 hp, 22.2 Nm is what this Suzuki V-Strom SX gets. Is that enough for cruising on Indian highways and powering through rock and rubble in the dirt?
The engine is a straight-out heart transplant from the Gixxer. Using the same oil-cooled 249cc engine, in the same configuration. So, it should ride similar to the naked bike.
Bells & Whistles
The bike also gets features which are now essential to a dedicated touring motorcycle. It has the Suzuki Easy Start System, where you start the bike with one touch of the starter. The ECU takes care of the rest. You needn’t keep the starter button pinned like you would do with the throttle!
It also has a USB outlet which is conveniently placed and glows blue. Making it easier to find in the dark.
Finally, the bike also gets the Suzuki Ride Connect feature, which allows you to pair your phone to your motorcycle through Bluetooth and get notifications while on the go. This is quite useful when you are spending long hours in the saddle while touring long distance.
Price
The Suzuki V-Strom SX is available in 3 colours, Yellow, Orange and Black. It is priced at INR 2,11,600/- (ex-showroom Delhi) .
Is that price worth the motorcycle on offer? We wait to find out, as we will be soon riding this motorcycle! Stay tuned for the full road review in the next issue of Motor Vikatan.